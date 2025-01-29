Kevin Stefanski: We’ve won with different QBs, we believe in our system

The Browns struggled mightily on offense in 2024, running a muddled system that proved to be ineffective with multiple quarterbacks.

But Cleveland is turning the page in 2025, with head coach Kevin Stefanski promoting 32-year-old Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator.

While the prevailing thought is that the Browns will go back to the offense they’ve had under Stefanski that propelled him to become a two-time AP coach of the year, Stefanski has said the club wants to push things forward. Still, in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio at the Senior Bowl this week, Stefanski expressed a belief that Cleveland’s offense can get back to being successful in part based on past results.

“When you win three games, you didn’t do much very well,” Stefanski said. “So, we’re looking at everything. And certainly, you talk about the quarterback position, it is important when it comes to winning and losing — we get that. We’ve had different guys that we’ve won with, so we believe in our system and a system that’s going to adapt to our best players. And certainly, you’re thinking about the quarterback position when it comes to that.

“But for us right now, it’s about putting the system in with Tommy Rees and this offensive staff and making sure it’s adaptable to whomever we have out there at all of those spots.”

The Browns have the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft and could select a young quarterback. Or Cleveland could go the veteran route at signal-caller and select a more developmental QB in a later round. Either way, it seems highly likely that the Browns will pick a passer in the upcoming draft, which is part of why Stefanski and G.M. Andrew Berry are attending the Senior Bowl this year.