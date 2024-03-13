Khalil Mack to remain with Chargers on revised contract

The Chargers released wide receiver Mike Williams on Wednesday, but edge rusher Khalil Mack won’t be joining him on the open market.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Mack has agreed to a revised deal with the team. The new pact will create cap space and clear the way for Mack to remain with the team for the 2024 season.

The Williams release ensured the Chargers will be cap compliant at the start of the league year and the Mack move will help them make room for deals they have agreed to with running back Gus Edwards, tight end Will Dissily, and safety Alohi Gilman.

The Chargers’ need for cap space also created speculation about the futures of edge rusher Joey Bosa and wide receiver Keenan Allen. Both players are due to receive roster bonuses in the coming days, so the Chargers may not be done with their cap maneuvering.