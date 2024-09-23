 Skip navigation
Kirk Cousins matches Dan Marino as fourth fastest to 40,000 yards

  
Published September 23, 2024 10:10 AM

Kirk Cousins and the Falcons lost last night, to the Chiefs. Along the way, Cousins accomplished a rare feat.

Via the team’s official website, Cousins has matched Hall of Famer Dan Marino as the fourth fastest to 40,000 passing yards.

Cousins did it in his 153rd game. That’s when Marino did it.

The only ones to do it faster were Drew Brees (152 games), Matt Ryan (151 games), and Matthew Stafford (147 games).

Cousins became a full-time starter in his fourth NFL season. He started nine games before that. He then started for three years in Washington and six in Minnesota. He has 153 regular-season appearances with 148 starts.

Cousins would surely prefer to have won last night. Based on how he has played so far this year, the Falcons will likely win their fair share of games.