K’Lavon Chaisson: Panthers got a winner, I have every tool to be great

  
Published July 15, 2024 08:34 AM

Edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson is getting a fresh start in 2024.

Chaisson was a Jaguars first-round pick in 2020 and spent the last four years with the team, but he never had the desired impact on the field. He started 11 of his 59 games for the team and recorded five sacks during his time in Jacksonville, but that has not sapped his confidence about what he’s capable of in the future.

Chaisson signed a one-year deal with the Panthers this offseason and shared what he believes the NFC South team will get in return.

“They’re getting a complete player and they’re getting a winner,” Chaisson said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “That’s the most important thing is the W column. I got used to winning in high school and college. It’s a mindset and acknowledgement of the grind it takes to reach a certain level and make a certain impact. It’s about competition. They’re getting someone who is truly loyal and respects the game, a true rarity. All in all, they’re getting a complete player, a complete person and human that comes with it. I feel like I have every tool it takes to be a great player.”

A breakout season for Chaisson would be welcomed by a Carolina defense that also brought Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum in to man the edges this offseason.