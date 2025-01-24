Kliff Kingsbury wary of Jalen Carter’s ability to “wreck a game by himself”

The Commanders defense is going to be focused on Eagles running back Saquon Barkley this Sunday, but the offense is going to have their eyes on a different member of the NFC East champs.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter has been a disruptive force for the Eagles all year and he’s been even more noticeable in the playoffs. Carter has seven tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hits, two passes defensed and a forced fumble in Philadelphia’s two wins.

Carter’s provided plenty of other pressure to opposing quarterbacks and the constant threat he provides up front has Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury on guard for what he can do.

“He’s one of the most dominant players in the league, if not the most dominant that I’ve seen,” Kingsbury said in a Thursday press conference. “He can wreck a game by himself. They’re good enough up front to rush four and get pressure as they’ve shown throughout the year, but that guy’s really come on. I have a ton of respect for how he plays the game. Whether they’re up, down, whatever. He’s playing hard, he’s getting his wins. He’s changed that entire defense with his style of play.”

The Commanders were able to outlast Carter, Barkley and the rest of the Eagles for a 36-33 win in late December. Getting another one on Sunday will be a lot easier if they can limit the impact of both stars on both sides of the field.