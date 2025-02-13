 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
nbc_csu_hurtsspagnuolo_250212.jpg
Spagnuolo did ‘really well’ against Eagles offense

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
nbc_csu_hurtsspagnuolo_250212.jpg
Spagnuolo did ‘really well’ against Eagles offense

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Klint Kubiak: DK Metcalf can bring a lot to our offense

  
Published February 13, 2025 06:07 AM

There was a change at the top of the wide receiver group in Seattle last season.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the team in catches and receiving yards after years of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett pacing the team in those categories. Lockett appears to be unlikely to be back with the team in 2025 and Metcalf is heading into the final year of his contract after being targeted the fewest times since his rookie season.

Metcalf had 66 catches on those 108 targets and new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak made it clear at an introductory press conference this week that he sees Metcalf as a vital part of what the team wants to do offensively in 2025.

“A lot to work with. A lot of great skill to work with,” Kubiak said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “Down-the-field threat. Strong, physical player. Extremely excited about getting to work with him, and his physical presence. Brings a lot, can bring a lot, to our offense.”

Head coach Mike Macdonald said that each of the candidates for offensive coordinator were asked about their plans for Metcalf. He said Kubiak had the “best vision” for the wideout and implementing it will be part of this offseason’s work in Seattle.