Klint Kubiak: DK Metcalf can bring a lot to our offense

There was a change at the top of the wide receiver group in Seattle last season.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the team in catches and receiving yards after years of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett pacing the team in those categories. Lockett appears to be unlikely to be back with the team in 2025 and Metcalf is heading into the final year of his contract after being targeted the fewest times since his rookie season.

Metcalf had 66 catches on those 108 targets and new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak made it clear at an introductory press conference this week that he sees Metcalf as a vital part of what the team wants to do offensively in 2025.

“A lot to work with. A lot of great skill to work with,” Kubiak said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “Down-the-field threat. Strong, physical player. Extremely excited about getting to work with him, and his physical presence. Brings a lot, can bring a lot, to our offense.”

Head coach Mike Macdonald said that each of the candidates for offensive coordinator were asked about their plans for Metcalf. He said Kubiak had the “best vision” for the wideout and implementing it will be part of this offseason’s work in Seattle.