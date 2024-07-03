 Skip navigation
Kwity Paye: Anthony Richardson came back like nothing happened

  
Published July 3, 2024 03:48 PM

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was able to play just four games in his rookie year of 2023.

But after recovering from season-ending shoulder surgery, Richardson is set to be full-go for training camp.

In a recent interview, Indianapolis defensive end Kwity Paye said the quarterback looked like he’d recovered well during the offseason program.

“Of course, we wanted him to play the full season, but things happened,” Paye said, via Justin Melo of TheDraftNetwork.com. “Anthony Richardson bounced back at OTAs. He came back like nothing happened. He was playing smarter and making the right reads. He’s more confident in the pocket.

“Having Anthony Richardson back for 2024, it’s going to be an exciting season for us. I can’t wait to see where we’re able to take this thing. We have a big rivalry game in Week 1 [against the Texans]. We’re looking forward to that one.”

Paye also noted that he “for sure” feels like Richardson can be unstoppable in 2024.

“We saw flashes of it last year as a rookie,” Paye said.

In four games last season, Richardson completed 60 percent of his throws for 577 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 136 yards with four TDs.