Kyle Hamilton: It’s time for Ravens defense to play better, not just talk about it

  
Published October 10, 2024 07:06 AM

The Ravens won their third straight game against the Bengals last weekend, but safety Kyle Hamilton wasn’t pleased with his unit’s performance.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 392 yards and five touchdowns before the Ravens finished off a 41-38 overtime win, which led Hamilton to say “I don’t really know how much the defense did for us to win.” It’s been an issue for most of the season and the Ravens are 31st in pass defense so far this season.

Hamilton told reporters on Wednesday that the team has done plenty of talking about what needs to change and that now is the time to actually change it on the field.

“I think most of our problems is nothing structural, it’s fundamental stuff,” Hamilton said, via the team’s website. “We’ve got to tackle, get off blocks, we’ve got to communicate. We’ve been saying this for five weeks now. It’s time to start actually doing it, not coming up here and just saying it. It’s up to us on the back end to get that fixed and go out and play a complete game.”

Sunday brings another strong test for the defense as the Ravens will be hosting a red-hot Commanders offense with quarterback Jayden Daniels at the helm. Their offense has shown that it can win a shootout, but optimism about the big picture in Baltimore will be higher if the defense shows it can do its part.