Kyle Juszczyk: I really do think Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers will get it done

While Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers have had some recent meetings regarding the receiver’s contract, the latest reports have indicated the two sides have not gotten close to a deal.

Still, veteran fullback Kyle Juszczyk says he’s confident both parties will be able to come to an agreement.

“I totally see it from both sides,” Juszczyk said in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area this week. “I support [Aiyuk] as a friend and as a teammate to try and get whatever he thinks he deserves, and what he wants, and what is going to make him the most comfortable going forward.

“I really do think they will get it done with the Niners. Because he wants to be a Niner, they want him to be a Niner, and those are the two most important things. When you have that want on both sides, I think eventually you’ll get it done.”

Aiyuk is currently slated to make $14.1 million under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract in 2024. Aiyuk was a second-team All-Pro in 2023, catching 75 passes for 1,2342 yards with seven touchdowns.