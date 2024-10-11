Kyle Juszczyk: We needed this one, all our goals are still in front of us

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk ran for a touchdown run in the final minutes of Thursday night’s game in Seattle and the score did more than put the icing on the cake of a win over the Seahawks.

Juszczyk’s touchdown also ensured that the 49ers would not extend their losing streak to three games and it sent the 49ers into Week Seven of the regular season as the first place team in the NFC West.

“We knew we needed to get this one,” Juszczyk said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We had to put a stop to the losing. And to put us in first place in our division, that’s everything. All our goals are in front of us.”

The issues that led to the earlier losses may not have been totally put to rest, but Juszczyk said that the win “is something we can build from” as they work to fully right the ship heading into a game against the Chiefs.