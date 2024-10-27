 Skip navigation
Kyle Pitts has 85 yards, two touchdowns on two receptions

  
Published October 27, 2024 02:02 PM

The Buccaneers and Falcons are in a shootout in Tampa.

The teams are tied 14-14 with 7:19 remaining in the half after a controversial Falcons touchdown.

Kirk Cousins hit Kyle Pitts for what turned out to be a 49-yard touchdown. As Pitts neared the goal line, Antoine Winfield punched the ball loose. It went out of the end zone.

Officials ruled it a touchdown, and replay upheld it.

The Bucs appeared to disagree, and it was close.

Pitts is having a breakout game today with two catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

Cousins is 5-of-9 for 125 yards and two touchdowns.