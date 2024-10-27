Kyle Pitts has 85 yards, two touchdowns on two receptions
Published October 27, 2024 02:02 PM
The Buccaneers and Falcons are in a shootout in Tampa.
The teams are tied 14-14 with 7:19 remaining in the half after a controversial Falcons touchdown.
Kirk Cousins hit Kyle Pitts for what turned out to be a 49-yard touchdown. As Pitts neared the goal line, Antoine Winfield punched the ball loose. It went out of the end zone.
Officials ruled it a touchdown, and replay upheld it.
The Bucs appeared to disagree, and it was close.
Pitts is having a breakout game today with two catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
Cousins is 5-of-9 for 125 yards and two touchdowns.