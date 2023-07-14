Kyle Rudolph will call Big Ten games for NBC

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tom Blomqvist signs an autograph for a fan - Honda Indy Toronto - By_ Joe Skibinski_Large Image Without Watermark_m86587.jpg
Despite feeling ‘so lost,’ Tom Blomqvist hits goal of surviving first IndyCar practice in Toronto
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz set a Wimbledon final for the ages
110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 13
Kwiatkowski wins mountaintop Tour stage, Pogacar cuts into Vingegaard’s lead with late attack

Top Clips

nbc_golf_charleswoodsonputtsv2_230714.jpg
Woodson bounces back with two long putts
nbc_golf_pgat_kauligrd2hl_230714.jpg
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_davanteadamsintv_230714.jpg
Adams learning golf composure from Rice

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tom Blomqvist signs an autograph for a fan - Honda Indy Toronto - By_ Joe Skibinski_Large Image Without Watermark_m86587.jpg
Despite feeling ‘so lost,’ Tom Blomqvist hits goal of surviving first IndyCar practice in Toronto
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz set a Wimbledon final for the ages
110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 13
Kwiatkowski wins mountaintop Tour stage, Pogacar cuts into Vingegaard’s lead with late attack

Top Clips

nbc_golf_charleswoodsonputtsv2_230714.jpg
Woodson bounces back with two long putts
nbc_golf_pgat_kauligrd2hl_230714.jpg
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_davanteadamsintv_230714.jpg
Adams learning golf composure from Rice

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Rudolph will call Big Ten games for NBC

  
Published July 14, 2023 05:00 PM

Tight end Kyle Rudolph remains a free agent, but he is working on a second career.

Rudolph told Pete Sampson of TheAthletic.com that he will call select Big Ten games for NBC this fall. Rudolph got his feet wet as an analyst this offseason, calling some USFL games and Notre Dame’s spring game.

Rudolph credits his career at Notre Dame with his post-playing-career opportunity.

“One hundred percent. It was without question the reason why,” Rudolph told Sampson. “I’m an anomaly. Played 12 years in the NFL before starting my next chapter, but Notre Dame was still there, opening doors and giving me opportunities.”

Rudolph, 33, has not officially retired from the NFL, but it is not a surprise his career is finished given he played only nine games and caught three passes for 28 yards and a touchdown last season.

The Vikings made Rudolph a second-round pick in 2011, and he played 10 years with the Vikings, one with the Giants and one with the Buccaneers. He twice earned Pro Bowl honors and caught 482 passes in his career for 4,773 yards and 50 touchdowns.