Kyle Rudolph will call Big Ten games for NBC

Tight end Kyle Rudolph remains a free agent, but he is working on a second career.

Rudolph told Pete Sampson of TheAthletic.com that he will call select Big Ten games for NBC this fall. Rudolph got his feet wet as an analyst this offseason, calling some USFL games and Notre Dame’s spring game.

Rudolph credits his career at Notre Dame with his post-playing-career opportunity.

“One hundred percent. It was without question the reason why,” Rudolph told Sampson. “I’m an anomaly. Played 12 years in the NFL before starting my next chapter, but Notre Dame was still there, opening doors and giving me opportunities.”

Rudolph, 33, has not officially retired from the NFL, but it is not a surprise his career is finished given he played only nine games and caught three passes for 28 yards and a touchdown last season.

The Vikings made Rudolph a second-round pick in 2011, and he played 10 years with the Vikings, one with the Giants and one with the Buccaneers. He twice earned Pro Bowl honors and caught 482 passes in his career for 4,773 yards and 50 touchdowns.