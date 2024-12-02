Kyle Shanahan: 49ers put ourselves in a hole, have to do something special to get out

The 49ers were among the preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl, but now they look like long shots to make the playoffs. Coach Kyle Shanahan says they’re going to need to do something remarkable just to give themselves a chance.

After the 49ers fell to 5-7 with a loss to the Bills on Sunday night, Shanahan said the rest of the games on the schedule are “All must wins.”

“It will be that way from here on out,” Shanahan continued. “This is a hole we’ve put ourselves in and made it a lot tougher. If we want to get out we’ve got to do something special.”

Asked about comparing this team to recent 49ers teams that have been to the Super Bowl, Shanahan was blunt.

“We’re not as good a team as those past teams, so that’s kind of how I look at it. We’re not the same team at all. Every team each year is different,” Shanahan said. “There’s still a lot of season left and we expect to play better.”