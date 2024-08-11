Kyle Shanahan declines to delve into Brandon Aiyuk situation

The hold in of 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk continues.

After Saturday night’s preseason opener against the Titans, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan had nothing to add about the lingering impasse between the team and the 2023 second-team All-Pro who is due to make $14.1 million this year.

Asked by reporters regarding accounts of a recent meeting with Aiyuk, amid talk of a possible deal that would keep him on the team, Shanahan gave nothing.

“I met with Brandon a bunch here since we started out camp, and I’m not going to get into any personal things between us,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebZonecom.

Is a new contract still possible?

“I feel the same [way I did when] I talked to you guys last week,” Shanahan said. “I mean, I am hopeful, and I do think it can [get done], but like I said last week, everything’s open. But hopefully, it does.”

The reporters were persistent, and so was Shanahan.

“Just to be clear with you, I’m not going to share personal stuff between us or any conversations,” he said. “You can ask again in a different way, and I can answer in the same way, but I’m not angry. If that came off angry, I’m not. I just know what I’m dealing with.”

What he’s dealing with is a player who’s present but not participating. Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle recently reported that the situation is irritating Shanahan.

Aiyuk has permission to seek a trade. Possibilities in New England and Cleveland reportedly have dried up. The Steelers seem to be the only current alternative to Aiyuk staying put.

The 49ers have four weeks and two days to figure it out. That’s when they host the Jets to open the regular season.