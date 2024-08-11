 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240809.jpg
Aiyuk situation ‘feels untenable’ with 49ers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240809.jpg
Aiyuk situation ‘feels untenable’ with 49ers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Shanahan declines to delve into Brandon Aiyuk situation

  
Published August 10, 2024 11:34 PM

The hold in of 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk continues.

After Saturday night’s preseason opener against the Titans, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan had nothing to add about the lingering impasse between the team and the 2023 second-team All-Pro who is due to make $14.1 million this year.

Asked by reporters regarding accounts of a recent meeting with Aiyuk, amid talk of a possible deal that would keep him on the team, Shanahan gave nothing.

“I met with Brandon a bunch here since we started out camp, and I’m not going to get into any personal things between us,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebZonecom.

Is a new contract still possible?

“I feel the same [way I did when] I talked to you guys last week,” Shanahan said. “I mean, I am hopeful, and I do think it can [get done], but like I said last week, everything’s open. But hopefully, it does.”

The reporters were persistent, and so was Shanahan.

“Just to be clear with you, I’m not going to share personal stuff between us or any conversations,” he said. “You can ask again in a different way, and I can answer in the same way, but I’m not angry. If that came off angry, I’m not. I just know what I’m dealing with.”

What he’s dealing with is a player who’s present but not participating. Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle recently reported that the situation is irritating Shanahan.

Aiyuk has permission to seek a trade. Possibilities in New England and Cleveland reportedly have dried up. The Steelers seem to be the only current alternative to Aiyuk staying put.

The 49ers have four weeks and two days to figure it out. That’s when they host the Jets to open the regular season.