Kyle Shanahan doesn’t rule out a deal to keep Brandon Aiyuk

With rampant reports and rumors that 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk could be traded. On Tuesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked where there’s a scenario that the 49ers do a long-term deal to keep Aiyuk.

“There’s a scenario for everything, so I wouldn’t rule anything out,” Shanahan said.

He also was asked if the team will be better if it trades Aiyuk.

“Brandon’s a great player, so it’s real hard to be better when you lose a great player,” Shanahan said. “So we’ve gotta look at anything. We’ve gotta understand the situation we’re in, what that looks like. And that does take time. So hopefully, it’ll all work out best for us and best for him in the long run.”

The loss of a great player in a trade makes it more important that the 49ers get back in trade someone who can replace his impact on the fortunes of the team in 2024.

Shanahan confirmed that Aiyuk, who is due to make $6.5 million in the final year of his rookie contract, has permission to talk to other teams. He was asked whether the situation is a disappointment for him.

“It’s been a disappointment for a little bit, so it’s nothing really new to me,” Shanahan said. “I mean, you’re always disappointed when you can’t keep ahold of all your players or it’s not going exactly right. I don’t like losing anybody. So that’s why I’m hoping it does work out here.”

Bottom line? It’s still possible he stays put. Given that other teams are willing to pay Aiyuk what the 49ers won’t — dating back to before the draft, when five teams were willing — the 49ers have to ask themselves whether it makes sense to not pay him if/when multiple other teams are willing both to pay him and to give up assets for the ability to pay him.