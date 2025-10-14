Kyle Shanahan downplays sideline spat with Jauan Jennings

On Sunday, 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings initiated an animated first-half conversation with coach Kyle Shanahan. On Monday, Shanahan downplayed the interaction.

“I think when you’re in an intense football game and stuff that two people who know each other pretty well and are pretty competitive about things can have really intense conversations that don’t always come off as a normal conversation, just hanging out after a press conference with you,” Shanahan told reporters. “But, it’s stuff that you don’t need to make too many assumptions about because it wasn’t anything that big of a deal. Yeah, we were aggressive and intense in our conversations, but I think conversations like that can also lead to making people closer and leading to a better outcome for people.”

Shanahan also addressed Jennings’s decision to sound off after the game about the extent of his current injuries.

“I think Jauan’s in a good mental space,” Shanahan said. “I think Jauan’s a very emotional player. I think that’s one of the things that makes him great. So anytime we have a tough loss like that, that he is banged up and playing through a lot of stuff, I don’t think he’s in the best mood, especially after a loss like that. But, Jauan is good. Jauan battled completely to come play in that game. I know he’ll battle it again to do it this week. I’ve got a lot of love for Jauan and I just hope he can get healthier so he can get back out there and be more consistent for us.”

Jennings has generally been salty this year. He reportedly asked for a new contract or a trade, just before training camp opened. He then missed much of camp and the preseason with a calf injury. Eventually, he got a minor tweak to his deal.

Last year, Jennings caught 77 passes for 975 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. This year, through four games in which he has played, Jennings has 10 catches for 136 yards and one touchdown. In Sunday’s 30-19 loss to the Buccaneers, Jennings had one catch for seven yards on three targets.