Kyle Shanahan: I think Brock Purdy will be fine for us this week

49ers quarterback Sam Darnold had to finish last night’s loss to the Ravens after Brock Purdy aggravated the stinger injury he initially suffered against the Cardinals in Week 15.

But Purdy said after the game that he’s expecting to be fine for the Week 17 game against Washington and head coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated the same on Tuesday.

“Just watching him, how he was that week [after the Cardinals game], and then just being able to hear how he was today and talk to him last night after the game, I think he’s going to be fine,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I don’t think it’s going to bother him too [much].

“I mean, I don’t want to take away from it. I’m sure it’s a pain for him, but in overall things, I think he’s going to be fine for us this week.”

Purdy completed 18-of-32 passes for 255 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions, working out to a career-worst 42.6 passer rating.

In his most extended playing time of the season, Darnold finished the game 8-of-14 for 81 yards with a touchdown and a pick.