Kyle Shanahan: I trust Brandon Aiyuk knows what to do to get ready to play

Trade talks have reportedly slowed as receiver Brandon Aiyuk continues his hold-in with the 49ers.

With it again looking more like Aiyuk will be with San Francisco for 2024, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked in his Monday press conference if Aiyuk was taking part in anything on the field — like running routes with the team’s quarterbacks against air.

“Not with us. I trust Brandon knows what he’s got to do for this year to get ready to play,” Shanahan said, via transcript from the team. “I have a feeling he’s finding a way to stay in shape and do those things. But there’s a football shape element that I know he is eager to get back to and us too. So hopefully we can get to that soon. But Brandon knows what he’s got to do to be in shape for the season and I feel confident he is doing that.”

Aiyuk, 26, is seeking a new contract that will pay him a salary that’s more in line with the current market rate for top receivers. He’s currently slated to make $14.124 million in guaranteed base salary on his fifth-year option in 2024.

Last season, Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards with seven touchdowns in 16 games. He added nine catches for 149 yards with a TD in three postseason games.