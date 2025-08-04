Kyle Shanahan: Jake Moody’s still competing with whoever’s out there

The 49ers released veteran kicker Greg Joseph on Monday, but head coach Kyle Shanahan stopped short of saying that means Jake Moody will definitely be handling the kicking duties in the season opener.

Shanahan said that “roster numbers” led to the decision to cut Joseph because the 49ers need healthy bodies at other spots at this point in training camp. Shanahan said he would have liked to see the competition play out longer under different circumstances, but said he thinks Moody knows that he is still competing against the larger pool of available kickers.

“Whether you have one kicker in the building or two, which you rarely have two, kickers always know they’re competing with whoever’s out there,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I don’t see it much different.”

Moody was a 2023 third-round pick and he’s gone 45-of-59 on field goals through his first two seasons.