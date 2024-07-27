 Skip navigation
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Kyle Shanahan: “No updates” on Trent Williams, Brandon Aiyuk

  
Published July 27, 2024 06:43 PM

The 49ers are the only team with both a holdout and a hold-in. As to both tackle Trent Williams (out) and receiver Brandon Aiyuk (in), Saturday brought no news.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that there’s “no updates on either” player.

Shanahan said Aiyuk is doing everything except practicing. He’s also avoiding fines.

For Williams, who’s not operating on his rookie deal, the daily fines cannot be waived if/when shows up.

Aiyuk is trying to get a new deal to replace his rookie contract. Williams has no guarantees remaining on his latest contract; he’s looking for security beyond this year. And probably a raise over the $20.5 million he’s due to earn this year.

Aiyuk, whose base salary for 2024 is $14.1 million, requested a trade earlier this month. The 49ers have shown no inclination to budge. And there has been no report of anyone making a recent offer to get a deal done.