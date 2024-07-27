Kyle Shanahan: “No updates” on Trent Williams, Brandon Aiyuk

The 49ers are the only team with both a holdout and a hold-in. As to both tackle Trent Williams (out) and receiver Brandon Aiyuk (in), Saturday brought no news.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that there’s “no updates on either” player.

Shanahan said Aiyuk is doing everything except practicing. He’s also avoiding fines.

For Williams, who’s not operating on his rookie deal, the daily fines cannot be waived if/when shows up.

Aiyuk is trying to get a new deal to replace his rookie contract. Williams has no guarantees remaining on his latest contract; he’s looking for security beyond this year. And probably a raise over the $20.5 million he’s due to earn this year.

Aiyuk, whose base salary for 2024 is $14.1 million, requested a trade earlier this month. The 49ers have shown no inclination to budge. And there has been no report of anyone making a recent offer to get a deal done.