Kyle Shanahan on adding Robbie Chosen: “I’ve always been a fan of him”

As the 49ers continue to muddle through the Brandon Aiyuk hold-in, they’ve added a veteran receiver whose once-bright career has produced less stellar results in recent years.

On Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about his newest receiver, Robbie Chosen.

“I’ve always been a fan of him, his whole career,” Shanahan told reporters. “Especially going back to the Jets. Just the speed he’s had, the way he plays for a guy who can run so fast. I always thought he played physical, ran his routes very well. When you’re a very good go runner, streak runner but also can run a slant, it’s a problem. Love that he has some experience in our offense, with just being with Miami last year. We got him in on a workout last week and he looked like what we’ve seen from Chosen in the past. We’re excited to get him on board at this time.”

Chosen, 31, entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Jets in 2016. He spent four years in New York, more than two in Carolina, part of a season in Arizona, and part of 2023 in Miami.

Since generating his lone 1,000-yard season in 2020 (with 95 catches for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns), he had 519 yards in 17 games in 2021, 282 yards in 16 games in 2022, and 126 yards in nine games last year.

He gets a chance to make an impact with the 49ers. As Shanahan said, his knowledge of the offense from last year with the Dolphins helps. He’ll still have a lot to do to get on the field — and not much time. Four weeks from tonight, the 49ers will be hosting the Jets to start the regular season.