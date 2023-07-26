Kyle Shanahan on Deebo Samuel: Never had a grown man send me so many shirtless pictures

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel was highly critical of his 2022 during the offseason program, calling his performance “awful” and vowing to never put anything like that on tape again.

Samuel didn’t attend the voluntary spring work last year as he was seeking a new contract.

Eventually, he got it. And he put up 864 yards from scrimmage in 13 games — 232 rushing with three TDs, 56 catches for 632 yards with two TDs.

But that clearly wasn’t good enough for him.

“I don’t think Deebo had to be that harsh on himself to you guys, but it was cool to watch,” Shanahan said in his Tuesday press conference. “Deebo is one of the best players in this league and anytime he doesn’t play like one of the best players in this league, everyone’s going to be disappointed, including himself. I think that was the case. It’s a fine line to say that he was awful just because he wasn’t one of the best players in the league. I think he was disappointed.

“I think he can get back to playing a little bit more like he did in 2021. I think he took one small step back, but that doesn’t mean he can’t take two steps forward. And where Deebo was at, I think the last time you guys saw him showed that his mind was right to get back to that spot.”

So, he’s hit things hard entering 2023 training camp, including sending pictures of his training progress to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

“That’s what’s been real cool with him in these 40 days away,” Shanahan said. “Just seeing him yesterday for the first time. Never had a grown man send me so many pictures with his shirt off, but it looks good. I can tell he put the work in, so I know you guys heard him that day.

“That’s the last time I really heard him, but I see better than I hear. Deebo is in a really good spot, and I’m really excited for Deebo this year.”

Back in 2021, Samuel caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards with six touchdowns — leading the league with 18.2 yards per reception. He also rushed for 365 yards with eight TDs, leading to a first-team All-Pro selection and Pro Bowl berth.

If he can get back to that level of production in 2023, the 49ers offense will be in very good shape.