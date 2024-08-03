Kyle Shanahan “real happy” with Ricky Pearsall’s progress

49ers first-round pick Ricky Pearsall’s training camp got off to a delayed start due to a hamstring injury, but he’s back on the field and the wideout is getting good reviews from head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The team has been managing Pearsall’s workload in order to make sure he avoids further injury and he’s gotten enough work for Shanahan to say at a Friday press conference that he “definitely understands our standard.” Seeing that has led Shanahan to feel Pearsall “gets it” as he moves toward claiming a bigger role.

“I do. It’s been great to always, it’s tough when you have a hammy and you have to be very smart getting him back,” Shanahan said, via a transcript from the team. “We’ve eased him in, he’s gone through that real well. He’s been real diligent with his rehab and stuff. I know his reps went up a little bit more today, but it was a low day overall and I think tomorrow will be a much bigger challenge. It’s a higher practice. We have one-on-ones tomorrow. But I’ve been real happy with his progress so far.”

The presence of Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Jauan Jennings means that there’s not a pressing need for Pearsall to make a splash right out of the gate, but the more he shows the 49ers now will make it harder to keep him off the field come the fall.