Kyle Shanahan: Why can’t Sam Darnold be like Steve Young?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Colorado Buffaloes Head Football Coach Deion Coach Prime Sanders Press Conference
Big 12 leaders vote to accept Colorado, clearing the way for Buffs to depart Pac-12, AP source says
FENCING-ITA-WC-SABRE-WOMEN
Ukraine fencing star Olga Kharlan disqualified from worlds after not shaking Russian’s hand
oly_swm200im_worlds_230727_1920x1080.jpg
Leon Marchand joins legends with third gold medal of swimming worlds

Top Clips

nbc_dps_shoheioffmarket_230727.jpg
Patrick: Unclear if Ohtani was ever on the market
oly_sww4x200f_worlds_underwater_230727_1920x1080.jpg
Underwater cam: Australia smashes 4x200 record
oly_swm200im_worlds_underwater_230727_1920x1080.jpg
Underwater cam: Marchand wins worlds men’s 200 IM

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Colorado Buffaloes Head Football Coach Deion Coach Prime Sanders Press Conference
Big 12 leaders vote to accept Colorado, clearing the way for Buffs to depart Pac-12, AP source says
FENCING-ITA-WC-SABRE-WOMEN
Ukraine fencing star Olga Kharlan disqualified from worlds after not shaking Russian’s hand
oly_swm200im_worlds_230727_1920x1080.jpg
Leon Marchand joins legends with third gold medal of swimming worlds

Top Clips

nbc_dps_shoheioffmarket_230727.jpg
Patrick: Unclear if Ohtani was ever on the market
oly_sww4x200f_worlds_underwater_230727_1920x1080.jpg
Underwater cam: Australia smashes 4x200 record
oly_swm200im_worlds_underwater_230727_1920x1080.jpg
Underwater cam: Marchand wins worlds men’s 200 IM

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Shanahan: Why can’t Sam Darnold be like Steve Young?

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 27, 2023 10:58 AM

Throughout the offseason, the 49ers have made no secret regarding their belief that quarterback Sam Darnold could still be a special player, despite five years of Darnold seeing ghosts and the rest of us not seeing great performances from him.

Coach Kyle Shanahan made perhaps the strongest assessment yet regarding Darnold, in recent comments to Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle.

“I mean, Steve Young took a while to get going, and he’s one of the best quarterbacks of all time,” Shanahan said. “I don’t like to compare anyone to Steve, cause of how good he is, but why can’t Sam be like that? He’s got that type of ability. He is that type of person. And I’m just pumped that we could get a talented guy like him here.”

The comments make it more clear that Darnold is poised to be the primary backup to Brock Purdy, over Trey Lance. And who knows? Maybe Darnold could prove to Shanahan that he can run the offense better than any of the other options.

That’s ultimately the key to winning the job. It’s something Rex Grossman said 12 years ago in Washington. The best way to win the job is to run the offense precisely and exactly the way Shanahan wants it to be run. He believes that, if the quarterback does that, the offense will work — and the 49ers will win.