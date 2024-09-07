 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Shanahan would like to see Trent Williams play the full game, a week after ending his holdout
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Shanahan would like to see Trent Williams play the full game, a week after ending his holdout
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Shanahan would like to see Trent Williams play the full game, a week after ending his holdout

  
Published September 7, 2024 06:44 PM

Veteran tackle Trent Williams ended his holdout earlier this week. Week 1 for the 49ers comes on Monday night. On Saturday, coach Kyle Shanahan provided an assessment of the 36-year-old’s progress.

“I thought he did good,” Shanahan told reporters regarding Williams’s work in practice. “It was nice to get the extra practice on Monday, that I think was Tuesday to the rest of the world. Then he’s had these three days, each day he’s gotten more comfortable. He was obviously in shape and stuff, but it was good just to get back into hearing the cadence, coming off the ball, moving with other guys. It got better for him each day.

Will he play the full game on Monday night against the Jets, like Williams normally would?

“We’ll see,” Shanahan said. “I’d like him to, but it’s — you’ve got to watch it. We’ve got to talk to him. It’s always, I haven’t done this too much with a tackle, those are a little — [offensive] linemen are different with rotating and stuff, like skill positions and everything. But it also seems weird to just watch Trent sitting on the sideline next to us. But that’s something we’ll be on top of throughout the game. He’ll be honest with us in how he feels. I know [run game coordinator/offensive line coach] Chris [Foerster] will be watching that a ton.”

It would have been a question is the 49ers and Williams had simply found a way to resolve their differences before the start of camp. As we saw with multiple players this year, the setting of the right mutual deadline is critical to ensuring the player is as ready as he can be.