Kyler Gordon, Montez Sweat inactive for Bears

  
Published November 3, 2024 02:43 PM

Left guard Teven Jenkins is active for the Bears on Sunday, but other players who were listed as questionable can’t say the same thing.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring) and defensive end Montez Sweat are both inactive for the Bears. Jenkins was on the report with a knee injury.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is also active for the Bears, but he is not starting after a tumultuous week that started with his failure to be ready to play on the Hail Mary that beat the Bears last Sunday.

Safety Jaquan Brisker remains out for Chicago with a concussion. Tackles Kiran Amegadjie and Braxton Jones were also ruled out with injuries while defensive tackle Byron Cowart and running back Khalil Herbert were scratched.

The Cardinals ruled defensive lineman Darius Robinson out with a calf injury. Defensive lineman Naquan Jones (thigh) is also out after being listed as questionable and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, offensive lineman Christian Jones, tight end Travis Vokolek, and wide receiver Xavier Weaver are also inactive.