Kyren Williams 1-yard touchdown ties Rams-Packers at 7-7

The Rams have had trouble with their red-zone offense in 2024, but Kyren Williams’ nose for the end zone helped solve that in the second quarter of Sunday’s matchup with the Packers.

Williams scored a 1-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 midway through the second quarter.

The score capped a 13-play, 55-yard drive that took 7:10 off the clock.

The Rams used a two-pronged attack with Williams and Blake Corum to get down the field. The club converted fourth-and-1 with Williams’ 3-yard run in Green Bay territory to move the sticks. Then Williams took an end around 8 yards on third-and-3 to continue the drive.

Corum put the team at the 1 with consecutive runs of 5 and 4 yards. But it was Williams who got the ball across the goal line on third down.

Los Angeles has combined to rush for 83 yards so far in the first half.

Williams has now rushed for a touchdown in eight consecutive games, dating back to last season.