 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyren Williams 1-yard touchdown ties Rams-Packers at 7-7

  
Published October 6, 2024 05:14 PM

The Rams have had trouble with their red-zone offense in 2024, but Kyren Williams’ nose for the end zone helped solve that in the second quarter of Sunday’s matchup with the Packers.

Williams scored a 1-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 midway through the second quarter.

The score capped a 13-play, 55-yard drive that took 7:10 off the clock.

The Rams used a two-pronged attack with Williams and Blake Corum to get down the field. The club converted fourth-and-1 with Williams’ 3-yard run in Green Bay territory to move the sticks. Then Williams took an end around 8 yards on third-and-3 to continue the drive.

Corum put the team at the 1 with consecutive runs of 5 and 4 yards. But it was Williams who got the ball across the goal line on third down.

Los Angeles has combined to rush for 83 yards so far in the first half.

Williams has now rushed for a touchdown in eight consecutive games, dating back to last season.