Kyren Williams could miss a game with ankle injury; Ronnie Rivers out 4-5 weeks

The MRI on Rams running back Kyren Williams’ injured ankle delivered positive news Monday.

Williams has only an ankle sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The injury is expected to keep Williams out Sunday, but it is not considered a long-term injury, Schefter adds.

Williams injured his ankle in the fourth quarter Sunday in a game he rushed for a career-high 158 yards and a touchdown. He has 97 carries for 456 yards and six touchdowns in six games this season and 13 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.

The MRI results for backup Ronnie Rivers were not as promising. He has a Grade 3 PCL sprain and is out 4-5 weeks, which likely will land him on injured reserve, per Rapoport.