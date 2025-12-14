 Skip navigation
Kyren Williams’ second rushing TD gives Rams 14-10 lead

  
Published December 14, 2025 05:25 PM

Kyren Williams has gotten back in the end zone and the Rams have a second-quarter lead over the Lions.

Williams’ 1-yard score gave the Rams a 14-10 advantage with 8:31 left in the second period.

The run capped a six-play, 69-yard drive for Los Angeles.

The Rams had to run five plays from inside the 5-yard line. But with a defensive holding penalty on third-and-goal from the 1 and offsetting penalties on the next snap, the Rams finally put it in on first-and-goal from inside the 1.

Los Angeles had three straight chunk plays to get deep into Detroit territory. Williams started the possession with a 19-yard run, then Matthew Stafford followed that with a 36-yard deep connection with Puka Nacua. Colby Parkinson had an 11-yard catch after that to put the ball inside the 5-yard line.

As noted by the FOX broadcast, Lions right tackle Penei Sewell had a leg looked at on the sideline, but has remained in the game.