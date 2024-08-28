Kyren Williams will return punts for the Rams

The Rams’ unofficial depth chart lists receiver Tutu Atwell as the team’s lone punt returner. On Tuesday, coach Sean McVay provided a far more official declaration as to the person who will handle that duty.

McVay said that starting running back Kyren Williams will be the team’s primary punt returner.

“It’s another opportunity for him to get touches and impact the game,” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “And you feel comfortable with that because of the confidence in Blake Corum and Ronnie Rivers being able to spell him if need be.”

Corum, a rookie third-rounder from Michigan, is the second-team running back, based on the unofficial depth chart. Rivers is RB3.

Williams, a fifth-round pick in 2023 from Notre Dame, rushed for 1,144 yards as a rookie, averaging 5.0 yards per attempt. He added 206 receiving yards and scored 15 total touchdowns. He returned only three punts and one kickoff in 2023.

The fantasy-football crowd won’t be happy with the prospect of Williams getting more work on special-teams, if it means he’ll get less work with the offense. The reality-football crowd — and those who want to see the Rams win as many games as they can — will surely defer to McVay’s assessment that Williams might help the team start drives with better field position. Even if it means more reps for Corum and Rivers once those drives begin.