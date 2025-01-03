Ladd McConkey set to play Sunday; Gus Edwards and Joshua Palmer ruled out

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey is on track to play for the Chargers in Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

McConkey was a full participant in practice on Friday and he has no injury designation for Week 18. He missed practice due to a toe injury on Wednesday and he was limited on Thursday.

The Chargers will be without a couple of other offensive players. Running back Gus Edwards (ankle) and wide receiver Joshua Palmer (foot) were both ruled out for Sunday. Linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin) is also set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful.

Safety Alohi Gilman (hamstring) is considered questionable to be activated from injured reserve.