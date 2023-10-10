La’el Collins works out for Jets, will work out for Giants

It looks like there’s a good chance that tackle La’el Collins’ new home will be MetLife Stadium.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Collins worked out for the Jets on Tuesday. Pelissero adds that Collins is set to work out for the Giants as well.

Both of the tenants at MetLife could use help on the offensive line at the moment. The Jets lost right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker to a torn Achilles on Sunday and the Giants have been without left tackle Andrew Thomas for the last four games because of a hamstring injury. They were also down two other linemen for their Week Five loss to the Dolphins.

Collins opened this season on the Bengals’ PUP list and was released in early September.