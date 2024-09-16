Lamar Jackson: 0-2 start is “not us at all,” we have to find our mojo

The Ravens appeared to be well on their way to a win in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter disappeared quickly and Baltimore fell to 0-2 on the season when Daniel Carlson’s field goal at the whistle lifted the Raiders to a 26-23 win.

It’s the fifth 0-2 start in franchise history and none of the previous teams with that mark have advanced to the playoffs, so it’s not surprising that quarterback Lamar Jackson expressed urgency to get things moving in a better direction as soon as possible.

“It’s always business,” Jackson said, via a transcript from the team. “We are going to see; we are going to see. I’m definitely going to talk to my guys, though, because we’ve got to find our mojo. We’ve got to find [it], and do what we do, because that’s not us at all.”

Head coach John Harbaugh said that the Ravens “know that we’re a good football team” and they’ll get a chance to prove it against the Cowboys, Bills, and Bengals over the next three weeks. If they navigate that stretch successfully, we’ll know that the mojo is back in Baltimore. If not, it will look like the start of a long season for the defending AFC North champs.