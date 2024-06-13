Lamar Jackson declines to comment on lost $750,000 workout bonus

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s contract included a fully-guaranteed workout bonus of $750,000 in 2024. But he was still required to earn it, by showing up for at least 80 percent of the voluntary offseason workouts.

He didn’t.

Speaking to reporters at the team’s mandatory minicamp on Wednesday, Jackson declined to address the loss of $750,000.

“I never discuss my contract up here,” Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I’m not about to start today. . . .

“I’m focusing on just getting better and focusing on tomorrow. We just had a great practice. We’re just trying to keep it going. Then, when [training] camp comes, camp is going to come.”

Jackson separately addressed whether he’ll be working out with teammates during the break between the offseason program and the start of training camp. His response carried more than a whiff of irony.

“I would love to do that, but some guys don’t want to leave their state,” Jackson said. “They’re going to have to come to South Florida. They’re going to have to do it. We have to. We’re trying to get to the Super Bowl, and for us to do that, we have to grind. We have to build chemistry.”

Yes. And that’s what the offseason program is for.

You know, the one that would have paid Jackson $750,000 if he’d shown up for at least 80 percent of it.