Lamar Jackson hits Zay Flowers to put Ravens on the board

  
Published January 28, 2024 03:29 PM

The Ravens used Lamar Jackson’s legs to convert a fourth down and then it was time for him to show off his arm.

Jackson evaded Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal and delivered a 30-yard strike to rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers for the team’s first points of the game. Justin Tucker’s extra point tied the score 7-7 with just under five minutes to play in the first quarter.

The Ravens had gone three-and-out to open the game and faced a fourth-and-one from their own 34-yard-line on their second possession. They loaded up the right side of the line and Jackson rambled 21 yards for a key first down. Gus Edwards had a 15-yard run on the next play and then came the touchdown.

It was a needed answer for the Ravens offense and Baltimore will now need their defense to step up its game as well.