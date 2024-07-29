Lamar Jackson: I feel wonderful, it’s good to be back

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s return to practice from an illness last week was a short one as he left the field halfway through the session, but the second time around has gone better.

Jackson practiced on Saturday after missing four of the team’s first five sessions of training camp and he has now gone through multiple workouts without any issues. Jackson told reporters on Monday that he was dealing with a “bug” that he’s finally been able to shake.

“I feel wonderful,” Jackson said. “Good to be back. Back out with my guys, back with the coaching staff.”

Jackson said he felt he remained “locked in” and that his “mind was still in it” while he was off the field, so he doesn’t feel he has a lot of catching up to do now that he’s working again. He and the Ravens will be hoping that it’s the last extended absence of the year for the two-time MVP.