Lamar Jackson missed Tuesday’s practice with knee injury

Ravens coach John Harbaugh would not say why quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Tuesday’s practice. The team’s practice report says what Harbaugh wouldn’t.

Jackson missed practice with a knee injury after not being on the report Monday.

The Ravens listed Jackson with back and knee injuries last week when he missed two practices.

Harbaugh said earlier Tuesday that Jackson will play Thursday against the Bengals.

While Jackson had a maximum passer rating of 158.3 in Sunday’s rout of the Broncos — completing 16 of 19 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns — he ran only three times for 4 yards. So, his knee could be bothering him.

The Ravens had three other changes to their injury report: Running back Rasheen Ali (ankle) and wide receiver Tylan Wallace (foot) had full participation after being estimated as limited Monday; and outside linebacker Adisa Isaac (illness) had a limited practice after not being on the report a day earlier.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (hamstring) and defensive end Brent Urban (concussion) remained out of practice, and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (knee) and defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle) again were limited.