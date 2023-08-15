Lamar Jackson mourns the loss of “great guy” Alex Collins

When Lamar Jackson was drafted by the Ravens in 2018, he became a teammate of running back Alex Collins. And Collins made a big impact on Jackson.

Collins, who died yesterday in a motorcycle crash at the age of 28, was remembered by Jackson today as a good teammate and a good friend.

“AC, that’s my boy,” Jackson said. “He was here my rookie year, we were always chatting, playing around in the locker room. Great energy, great guy to be around. Sorry for the loss, especially to his family, because he was a great guy.”

Jackson and Collins grew up not far from each other in Florida, and Jackson said the two shared a bond. Collins will be missed, by Jackson and by many others.