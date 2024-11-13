Lamar Jackson named AFC offensive player of the week for third time in 2024

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had another terrific game against the Bengals last Thursday night and the league has recognized him for it.

Jackson has been named offensive player of the week for Week 10.

In the 35-34 victory, Jackson completed 25-of-33 passes for 290 yards with four touchdowns and no picks — good for a 141.4 passer rating. He also rushed seven times for 33 yards.

It’s the third time Jackson has earned the weekly award this year and the 13th time overall.

Jackson, 27, could be well on his way to another MVP award. He currently leads the league with 24 touchdown passes, 9.3 yards per attempt, and a 123.2 passer rating.

The Ravens will face a tough test on Sunday in with their first of two matchups this season with the Steelers.