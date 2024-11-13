 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_djones_241113.jpg
Schoen to make ‘football decisions’ with Jones
nbc_pft_coachesdraft_241113.jpg
PFT Draft: Coach of the Year top candidates
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241113.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Chiefs back on top in Week 11

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_djones_241113.jpg
Schoen to make ‘football decisions’ with Jones
nbc_pft_coachesdraft_241113.jpg
PFT Draft: Coach of the Year top candidates
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241113.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Chiefs back on top in Week 11

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson named AFC offensive player of the week for third time in 2024

  
Published November 13, 2024 12:07 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had another terrific game against the Bengals last Thursday night and the league has recognized him for it.

Jackson has been named offensive player of the week for Week 10.

In the 35-34 victory, Jackson completed 25-of-33 passes for 290 yards with four touchdowns and no picks — good for a 141.4 passer rating. He also rushed seven times for 33 yards.

It’s the third time Jackson has earned the weekly award this year and the 13th time overall.

Jackson, 27, could be well on his way to another MVP award. He currently leads the league with 24 touchdown passes, 9.3 yards per attempt, and a 123.2 passer rating.

The Ravens will face a tough test on Sunday in with their first of two matchups this season with the Steelers.