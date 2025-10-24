 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson officially listed as questionable for Sunday

  
Published October 24, 2025 03:53 PM

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn’t say if Lamar Jackson will start at quarterback against the Bears on Sunday when he spoke to reporters at a Friday press conference and the team’s final injury report didn’t make anything definitive either.

Jackson has been listed as questionable after a full practice on Friday. It was the first full practice for Jackson since he injured his hamstring against the Chiefs on September 28.

No other Ravens players have injury designations coming off of a bye week that has done good things for the health of the 1-5 team.

Cooper Rush started both games that Jackson missed with his injury, but Harbaugh said the team will go with Tyler Huntley against the Bears if Jackson is not back in the lineup. While that seems unlikely given his trajectory over the course of the week and the importance of the game, final word won’t come until the weekend.