nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Lamar Jackson out of Wednesday practice

  
Published October 30, 2024 02:27 PM

There may be an injury concern with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Per multiple reporters on the scene, Jackson was not on the field for the portion of Baltimore’s Wednesday practice open to the media.

Jackson was on the field for each one of Baltimore’s 68 offensive snaps during the Week 8 loss to Cleveland.

With Jackson absent, veteran Josh Johnson was the first quarterback up in drills.

Head coach John Harbaugh is set to address the media after practice and the club will release its first injury report of the week later in the afternoon.

Jackson has completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,099 yards with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He’s also rushed for 501 yards with two TDs.

On a positive note for Baltimore’s injury front, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins were both on the practice field.

Baltimore’s newest receiver, Diontae Johnson, was also participating during the session.