Lamar Jackson, Rashod Bateman, Marlon Humphrey missed Wednesday’s practice

  
Published November 12, 2025 05:39 PM

Lamar Jackson officially missed Wednesday’s practice with a sore knee.

Coach John Harbaugh didn’t indicate Jackson’s injury was anything serious and plans for the quarterback to practice Thursday.

The Ravens also practiced without wide receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (finger). Harbaugh confirmed Humphrey had a pin inserted into his finger, and he will not play in Cleveland.

He’ll be recovering and hopefully [in] the next week, he’ll be back,” Harbaugh said of Humphrey, via Ryan Mink of the team website.

Bateman sprained his ankle on what appeared a hip-drop tackle, and Brian Wacker of the Baltimore Sun reports that Bateman is not expected to play against the Browns.

Running back Justice Hill (toe) and rookie linebacker Jay Higgins IV (knee) also were non-participants on Wednesday. Higgins, a core special teams player, will miss a few weeks with his injury, making him an injured reserve candidate.

Running back Keaton Mitchell (knee), safety Malaki Starks (knee) and tight end Isaiah Likely (hip) were limited.