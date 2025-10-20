Lamar Jackson remains out of practice Monday

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said last week that he expects quarterback Lamar Jackson to return to action after the team’s Week 7 bye, but he wasn’t on the field for the team’s first practice since returning to work.

Multiple reporters at Monday’s practice shared that Jackson remains off the field. Jackson missed the last two games with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Chiefs on September 28.

Cooper Rush started both of those games and the two losses sent the Ravens into the bye with a 1-5 record.

While Jackson is still out, the Ravens did get some players back on the field. Linebacker Roquan Smith and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie were both practicing after missing time with hamstring injuries.

The Ravens will not issue their first injury report for this week’s game against the Bears until Wednesday, so official word on participation levels will not come until that day’s session is complete.