Lamar Jackson returns to practice on Friday

There is positive news on the injury front for the Ravens.

Per multiple reporters on the scene, quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Friday after missing both Wednesday and Thursday.

While head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Jackson received a “rest day” on Wednesday, the quarterback was listed as a non-participant with knee and back injuries.

That Jackson has returned to the field on Friday is an indication that he has a decent shot at playing Sunday’s matchup with the Broncos.

Harbaugh is slated to speak to reporters after practice. But the Ravens’ injury report will give a better indication of Jackson’s status — whether he is questionable or set to play.