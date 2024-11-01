 Skip navigation
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
Lamar Jackson returns to practice on Friday

  
Published November 1, 2024 12:00 PM

There is positive news on the injury front for the Ravens.

Per multiple reporters on the scene, quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Friday after missing both Wednesday and Thursday.

While head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Jackson received a “rest day” on Wednesday, the quarterback was listed as a non-participant with knee and back injuries.

That Jackson has returned to the field on Friday is an indication that he has a decent shot at playing Sunday’s matchup with the Broncos.

Harbaugh is slated to speak to reporters after practice. But the Ravens’ injury report will give a better indication of Jackson’s status — whether he is questionable or set to play.