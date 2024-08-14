 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson won’t play this week

  
Published August 14, 2024 06:36 PM

Lamar Jackson hasn’t played a preseason game since 2021. He didn’t play last week. He won’t play this week either.

The Ravens quarterback will sit and watch again when Baltimore hosts the Falcons on Saturday, coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.

“No, Lamar’s not going to play,” Harbaugh said, via video from Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

The Ravens sat 17 starters, including Jackson, in the preseason opener last week. It’s not going to change much this week.

“It’s going to be case by case for sure,” Harbaugh said. “But it’ll be in the same direction as last [week].”

Jackson missed four of the first five training camp practices with an illness before returning July 27 and has been full-go since.

Josh Johnson started against the Eagles last week and played 24 snaps before Devin Leary played 24 and Emory Jones one.