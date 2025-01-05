 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson’s 41-touchdown, 4-interception season is unprecedented in NFL history

  
Published January 5, 2025 06:05 AM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has finished his 2024 regular season with 41 touchdown passes and only four interceptions. That’s a historic stat line.

Never before had a player topped 40 touchdowns while throwing less than five interceptions. Prior to Jackson this year, the most touchdown passes ever thrown in a season with fewer than five interceptions was 37, set by Aaron Rodgers in 2021. And the fewest interceptions ever thrown in a season with at least 40 touchdown passes was five — also set by Aaron Rodgers, in 2020.

Jackson is the NFL’s all-time leading rusher among quarterbacks, but his spectacular running ability may have led him to become underrated as a passer. Purely based on his passing accomplishments, Jackson has had a historic season in 2024.

Now Jackson turns his attention to the one thing he still has to do to establish himself as one of the NFL’s all-time great quarterbacks: Show the same level of greatness in the playoffs.