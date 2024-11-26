Lamar Jackson’s second touchdown pass gives Ravens 23-16 lead

Lamar Jackson’s second touchdown pass of the night has the Ravens with a 23-16 lead in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens quarterback threw a 6-yard dart to tight end Mark Andrews with 12:32 remaining. Officials originally called it incomplete, but Andrews clearly caught it with both feet in bounds, and replay assist corrected it.

The Ravens went for 2, and Jackson’s pass intended for Zay Flowers was incomplete.

Baltimore has scored on four consecutive possessions after two punts to start the game. The Ravens’ latest drive was 14 plays and 70 yards.

Jackson is 14-of-20 for 163 yards and two touchdowns, with Flowers catching four for 57. Derrick Henry has 18 carries for 114 yards.

The Chargers have a big concern besides being behind: Running back J.K. Dobbins left with a knee injury in the first half and didn’t return. The team has ruled him out.