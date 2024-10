Lamar Jackson threw his seventh touchdown of the season to give the Ravens a 14-7 lead over the Bengals.

Jackson hit Rashod Bateman for a 16-yard score. It was Bateman’s second touchdown reception of the season.

Bateman has two catches for 34 yards and Zay Flowers three for 54.

Jackson is 8-of-14 for 109 yards.

The Ravens have outgained the Bengals 160 to 85, scoring on drives of 70 and 51 yards.