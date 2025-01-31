 Skip navigation
Landon Dickerson, DeVonta Smith remain out of practice for Eagles

  
Published January 31, 2025 05:27 PM

The Eagles held their second practice of the week on Thursday and the injury report looked pretty much the same as the last one.

Left guard Landon Dickerson (knee), lirunning back Kenneth Gainwell (concussion, knee), tight end Dallas Goedert (rest, ankle), center Cam Jurgens (back), cornerback Eli Ricks (illness), and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) remained out of practice. In most of the cases, it seems likely that rest was the bigger reason for their inactivity than any injury.

The Super Bowl teams put out injury designations as if they were playing this weekend and Gainwell was the only member of that group listed as questionable. Wide receiver Britain Covey (neck), defensive end Brandon Graham (elbow), and tight end C.J. Uzomah (abdomen) got the same tag with Covey and Graham working on a limited basis.

Linebacker Zack Baun (groin) also sat out practice. Running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver A.J. Brown rested while linebacker Nolan Smith (illness) was limited after being added to the report.

The Eagles will practice in Philadelphia again on Saturday before heading to New Orleans.