Lane Johnson: We’re a constipated offense

The Eagles got wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith back in the lineup on Sunday and they beat the Browns to improve to 3-2 on the season, but the offense wasn’t flowing as freely as right tackle Lane Johnson would like.

They were shut out in the first quarter for the fifth time in five games this season and they are the only team in the league without a point in the opening quarter this season. Things got better from there on Sunday, but there’s inconsistency that Smith said is “definitely leaving points out there” on a weekly basis.

Smith said he doesn’t know why the issues keep happening, but Johnson had a diagnosis.

“We’re a constipated offense,” Johnson said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “That’s what it fucking feels like. . . . We’re definitely frustrated. We have a lot of ability, a lot of talent and we are making games more competitive than they need to be. It’s something that we’ve got to fix. As far as talent-wise, this is one of the more loaded offenses I’ve been a part of but we still have to go prove it.”

It’s always better to work on fixing things off a win and the Eagles will try to loosen things up before hitting the road to try for another win against the Giants next weekend.